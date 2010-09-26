Irish Government Loses Another Supporter, Collapse Imminent

Photo: PRI’s Studio 360 via Flickr

Some quick Ireland news to bring you.The ruling coalition has lost another supporter (via Lorcan Roche Kelly), MP Mattie McGrath of Tipperary South, bringing the coalition’s majority to a razor thin 82-80.



Once again, as with when it lost a supporter on Friday, it comes down to spending decisions.

A collapse of the government seems imminent, which is exactly what the country (and all of Europe) doesn’t need right now.

