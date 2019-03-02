13 mouthwatering Irish recipes Americans are missing out on

- Irish culture is known for its hearty cuisine, from stews to potato pancakes.
- Colcannon, for example, is a twist on traditional mashed potatoes that’s made with butter and cream.
- Irish soda bread is one of the most famous foods from the Emerald Isle.
The bread was an easy and affordable staple for people living in poverty-stricken Ireland during the mid-19th century, according to The Society for the Preservation of Irish Soda Bread. However, Native Americans were actually responsible for the recipe, ultimately inspiring Irish immigrants who took it back to Ireland.
While traditional recipes use flour, salt, baking soda, and buttermilk, other varieties incorporate honey, sugar, fruit, seeds, or even Guinness.
Like colcannon, champ is also typically served with a generous helping of butter in the middle of the dish.
This dish is such a classic, in fact, that Irish-Americans have turned it into their own St. Patrick’s Day staple of corned beef and cabbage.
White pudding is made with almost everything black pudding is, except the blood.
Following tradition, the Irish fill their barmbrack with coins and other trinkets. Whatever you end up biting into — be it a coin, ring, pea, rag, or stick — is said to reveal what your year will bring.
Irish stew is a fairly standard comfort meal, complete with meat, potatoes, onions, and carrots. However, some chefs have been known to add Guinness to mix things up.
Traditional Irish recipes include ground lamb as the base, but Americans often use ground beef as a substitute.
