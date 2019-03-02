13 mouthwatering Irish recipes Americans are missing out on

Irish soda bread is a staple in Irish homes, especially around St. Patrick’s Day.

Despite what its name implies, Irish soda bread actually has the consistency of a scone or a biscuit. This is due, at least in part, to the fact that Irish soda bread is leavened using baking soda rather than traditional yeast.

The bread was an easy and affordable staple for people living in poverty-stricken Ireland during the mid-19th century, according to The Society for the Preservation of Irish Soda Bread. However, Native Americans were actually responsible for the recipe, ultimately inspiring Irish immigrants who took it back to Ireland.

While traditional recipes use flour, salt, baking soda, and buttermilk, other varieties incorporate honey, sugar, fruit, seeds, or even Guinness.