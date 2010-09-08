Irish Financial Minister Goes Into Crisis Denial Mode

Photo: kthypryn on flickr
Quick update on Ireland.The country’s financial minister is engaging in something that’s always worrisome: he’s talking about how the country is really in fine shape.
He says the country won’t be tapping the EU’s crisis fund, and that the banking system is a-ok.
Somehow we bet that this won’t be enough to tame the wolfpack.
