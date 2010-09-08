Irish Financial Minister Goes Into Crisis Denial Mode

Photo: kthypryn on flickr

Quick update on Ireland.The country’s financial minister is engaging in something that’s always worrisome: he’s talking about how the country is really in fine shape.



He says the country won’t be tapping the EU’s crisis fund, and that the banking system is a-ok.

Somehow we bet that this won’t be enough to tame the wolfpack.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.