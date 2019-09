Irish finance minister Michael Noonan said today that he was considering ordering t-shirts that said “Ireland is not Greece”, reports The Independent.



The joke came after news that Ireland’s economy had returned to growth.

“We won’t give them away, we’ll sell them,” Noonan told reporters in Dublin.

Would you buy one?

