The Return Of Irish Debt Fears Throws Big Wrench Into The Austerity Debate

You have to admit that among the various things you might have been worrying about (the US double dip, China, etc.) Ireland was probably not high on the list.And yet! Today amidst everything else, Ireland was there, rocking the euro, amidst a jump in Irish lending costs, rumours of ECB Irish bond purchases, losses at the Bank of Ireland, and the more-expensive-than-expected bailout of Allied Irish Bank.



And so it’s not surprising that the former Celtic Tiger is the subject of the latest Ambrose Evans-Pritchard piece in The Telegraph — and unlike some of his more apocalyptic, fantastical pieces (which are always enjoyable), this is a very sober look at the history of the Irish problem, how it let its boom turn into a bubble courtesy of cheap money and lax regulation, and how its banks (Anglo Irish, especially) almost turned it into Iceland.

But his conclusion is particularly important, even if there’s no crisis in Europe that’s acute:

For the past year, Ireland has been touted as the model of fiscal rectitude, proof that countries can pull themselves out of a tailspin if they act fast. It is the laboratory for debt-hangover cures in the eurozone.

The nation has certainly been bold, cutting public wages by 13pc (including pension levies) to restore competitiveness. This is known as an “internal devaluation” in IMF parlance, the only option left for a country that cannot devalue its currency.

Less clear is whether it can work. The budget deficit seems stuck at 14pc of GDP, and unemployment has risen to 13.7pc. The severity of the slump is eating away at the tax base. Critics say the country is chasing its tail.

Under the deflation, nominal GDP has contracted by almost 20pc. Yet the debt stock has risen. Ireland is uncomfortably close to a debt-deflation trap along the classic lines described by Irving Fisher in the 1930s.

And if this is the case for Ireland, then you have to figure the fate of the other PIIGS (remember that term?) could (actually, will likely) be similar.

