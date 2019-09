The stress on the eurozone from the Irish crisis is starting to spread, and while sovereigns like Portugal and Spain are likely targets, banks are starting to feel the heat now too.



RBS is has a significant exposure to Ireland’s economy, but others are feeling the heat through contagion.

From CMA Datavision:

Photo: CMA Datavision

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.