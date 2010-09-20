Irish CDS Ticks Wider As Concerns About Anglo Irish Bank Escalate

Concerns continue to rise over the future outlook for Anglo Irish Bank and that’s having an impact on the pricing of Irish sovereign debt CDS as well.



While a plan is in place to split Anglo Irish Bank in two, markets lack confidence that the plan will be executed prior to something going awry at the bank.

While other Irish banks are seeing their CDS tighten, Anglo Irish Bank continues to drag sovereign CDS in Ireland wider.

From CMA Datavision:

