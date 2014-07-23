Cafe In Ireland Faces Backlash After Banning 'Loud Americans'

If you speak loudly and you’re from the United States, you might want to avoid Peter’s Place Cafe in Waterville, County Kerry, Ireland.

According to Eater, a man from Northern Ireland tweeted a photo of a sign in the cafe’s window that read “No Bus/Coach, or Loud American’s [sic]. Thank you.” The tweet was sent more than six weeks ago, but didn’t go viral until this week.

It must be a great thing in life to have your money made! Waterville, Co. Kerry pic.twitter.com/jZccZhsMs9

— Maurice Campbell (@mauricecampbell) June 6, 2014

CNBC reports that Campbell went into the store and told the workers that he was quite loud himself, but he wasn’t an American. Supposedly, the workers just gave him a look.

Other residents of the southern coastal town of Waterville don’t necessarily share the same views as Peter’s Place. According to Radio Kerry, the Waterville Business Association issued a statement saying this event has energized them to celebrate the unique relationship between Americans and Waterville.

Some people took to Twitter with their sympathy as well:

@mauricecampbell sorry you had to see that. I’m from Cahersiveen, the town before waterville, and we welcome all Americans loud or quiet.

— Niall O’Driscoll (@thedrisc) July 19, 2014

And several people are voicing their annoyance on Google Plus:

CNBC reports that calls and an email seeking comment from the cafe were not returned.

