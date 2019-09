Irish 10-year yields are shooting to new records this morning.



What’s going on? Now another University College Dublin professor, Karl Whelan, is warning that things could collapse in one month when the Irish budget is due.

Yesterday it was Colm McCarthy, also a UCD professor, making similar comments that got people nervous again.

