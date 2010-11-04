Irish Bond Surge Continues, Yield Now at 7.6% On The 10-Year

Ireland’s sovereign debt is continuing to come under stress today. The yield on the country’s 10-year sovereign debt has risen to 7.6% this morning.



The combination of things hammering Ireland right now is as follows:

Worried over the country’s budget, the sincerity of cuts, and its ability to grow tax revenue

Concerns over the banking sector bailout, which is seeing its costs continue to rise

And the European Union’s new plan for crises, in which investors in bonds will take a hit

As a result, CDS is also spiking, now up to 512 bps.

But check out the movements on the 10-year yield, this a 6 month chart, now trading at 7.6%:

