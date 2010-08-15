Ireland Goes To Market With New Bond Sale This Week, As Spreads Hit New High

Photo: garryknight on flickr

The Irish Times reports on some nervous for the country’s treasury, which saw spreads against German bunds hit a three year high on Friday:The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), which manages the State’s debt, said it would test the bond market next Tuesday when it offered up to €1.5 billion in bonds for auction.



The NTMA plans to auction a 4 per cent bond that matures in 2014 and a 5 per cent bond maturing in 2020.

…

Ireland’s borrowing costs rose at an auction of €1 billion of six- and eight-month bills on Thursday, when the NTMA sold €500 million worth of securities due on February 14th, 2011, at an average yield of 2.458 per cent.

That compared with 1.367 per cent at a July 22nd auction of the same bills.

