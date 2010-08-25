Irish Bond Spreads Blow Out To New Record -- But Look Why

S&P’s downgrade of Ireland isn’t roiling equity markets (too much, yet), but the spread between Irish and German bond yields has officially blown out to a new record.



However as this chart published by Tracy Alloway at FT Alphaville makes clear, the real story is the collapse of German yields (very reminiscent of US and Japan, of course), which really exacerbates a more modest rise in Irish yields.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.