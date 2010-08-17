Boy Did The Banks Screw Ireland Up

Ireland is set to test the market tomorrow, offering 1.5 billion euros worth of four- and 10- year bonds.



In the meantime, the country’s banks are getting hammered, and its spreads over German bunds are hitting brand new highs.

It’s worth talking more what the heck happened to Ireland, especially since it’s been the most aggressively responsible (austere) with regard to its public finances.

P O Neill at A Fistful Of Euros has a great post about about the stultifying effect a zombie banking sector can have on an economy.

The opening paragraph is worth the price of admission:

A farmer goes into an embattled tractor dealer and reaches an understanding on the purchase of an expensive tractor. The farmer then goes to his local bank manager to get financing to purchase the tractor; as agriculture is not doing too badly despite the recession, there is some hope. But the bank has an unexpected response: we can’t give you a loan to buy that tractor, but we can finance one very like it — that we recently reposessed. So banks are in the farm machinery business, at the expense of actual farm machinery businesses.

And this:

A recreational golf player reports that it’s a good time to play golf in Ireland. Some local courses that had gotten shabby and run-down are finally having some needed working capital put into them, and now they look good. How did this happen? The banks took them over and will do anything to attract a bit of business, even if it means putting in some additional money.

So the banks are running the economy, which means things are being run inefficiently, and what’s more the banks are wards of the state, still sucking on the public lifeline.

Ireland appears to have a lot more in common with Iceland than it does in fellow PIIG Greece, where a bloated, inefficient public sector is what brought the country low.

And seeing as our situation in the US is probably more similar to Ireland’s (though not on the same scale) than Greece’s, it’s worth watching to see how that zombie will effect the real economy in the US. The first place to look there is the bad state of US housing.

Definitely read the whole post at A Fistful of Euros >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.