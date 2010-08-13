Here's The Story Behind The Irish Crisis Everyone's Freaking Out About Again

While the PIIGS have largely been ignored over the past few weeks, they have resurfaced as a result of further concerns about the Irish banking system and economy.



It’s been rumoured that the ECB had to step in and buy Irish debt in an effort to shore up the country’s fiscal position. Ireland’s borrowing costs are rising as the country seeks more cash to contribute to its banking bailout.

But the story of Ireland’s debt crisis is much longer than this, and mimics that of the U.S.

