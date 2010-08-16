Irish Bank Shares Getting Hammered, As European Selloff Gathers Steam

About that funding challenge facing Irish banks… check out what’s happening to to those very banks in the market today.
They’re getting hammered.
Here’s the Bank of Ireland
Photo: Bloomberg
And here’s Allied Irish:
Photo: Bloomberg
And here’s the overall market, which is now not far off its very low seen in late May.
Photo: Bloomberg
Meanwhile, markets continue to drift lower in Europe, and in the US, where futures are all decisively lower.
