Irish Bank Shares Getting Hammered, As European Selloff Gathers Steam

Joe Weisenthal

About that funding challenge facing Irish banks… check out what’s happening to to those very banks in the market today.

They’re getting hammered.

Here’s the Bank of Ireland

chart

Photo: Bloomberg

And here’s Allied Irish:

chart

Photo: Bloomberg

And here’s the overall market, which is now not far off its very low seen in late May.

chart

Photo: Bloomberg

Meanwhile, markets continue to drift lower in Europe, and in the US, where futures are all decisively lower.

