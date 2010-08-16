Here Comes A Huge Funding Challenge For Irish Banks

Here’s more on Ireland, the European sovereign worry du jour.



Tracy Alloway at FT Alphaville posts this chart from Nomura on the imminent funding cliff facing Irish banks.

The huge red line in September 10 represents more than 20 billion euros of funding needs coming just as a government guarantee program is slated to come to end.

Given the recent widening of spreads, we wish them luck.

