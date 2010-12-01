Crucial Debate On The Legality Of Irish Bailout Happening Right Now

This is a pretty important issue, and Ireland watchers may want to tune to RTE.



Irish Taoiseach Brian Cowen is getting attacked on the legality of the Irish IFM/EU bailout. Opponents are making a constitutional change, that such a bailout can not be undertaken without a vote in the Dail.

Sinn Fein leader Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin is leading the criticism.

