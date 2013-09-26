Latest Hero From Nairobi Mall Attack: Irish Army Ranger Who Saved Hundreds

Peter Morrison / Associated Press An Irish Army Ranger, not this one, saved hundreds from terrorists at the Westgate Mall in Nairobi, Kenya.

Incredible stories of heroism continue to come to light in the aftermath of a catastrophic terror attack at the upscale Westgate Mall in Nairobi, Kenya.

We previously reported on the British Royal Marine Commando who was having coffee when the attack began, then with only a handgun, rescued more than 100 people.

The Irish Independent brings us a similar story of an Irish Army Ranger who was leaving the mall when the attack broke out. He and a former British soldier teamed up with two men, one of whom gave him a pistol. He then made several forays into the mall to rescue hostages, exchanging gunfire with the terrorists at several points.

In all, the Independent writes, the anonymous former soldier, working with three others, rescued at least 300 shoppers who were trapped or hiding.

“They left no one behind,” a friend told the independent.

The hero also used his training to administer aid to the wounded.

When he could help no more, the man slipped out of the mall and went home, his clothes reportedly soaked in blood.

