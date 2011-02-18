Now Check Out The HUNDREDS Of Abandoned Housing Developments In Ireland

Photo: Courtesy of thejournal.ie

A DAMNING REPORT into the state of Ireland’s ghost estate crisis has found almost 350 which are “dangerous” or “developer-abandoned”.From today, funding of €5 million will be made available to local authorities to address the immediate public safety hazards in 348 estates that are less than half occupied but have never been completed – that’s a fund of around €14,000 per estate, the Irish Examiner reports.



In all cases, work has halted on the site, and in many cases the developer or site owner has disappeared.

Yesterday, the housing minister Micheal Finneran said the government was unable to fund the completion of the estates, but was intended to deal with problems such as open excavations and manholes, and unprotected upper floors, the Irish Times reports.

The Advisory Group on Unfinished Housing Developments reveals that the counties with the greatest number of ghost estates include:

Cork: 52 ghost estates

Cavan: 34 ghost estates

Leitrim: 13 ghost estates

Dublin city: 12 ghost estates

The report adds that “extreme cases” it may be necessary for the local authority to acquire all or part of the estate under the Derelict Sites Act, and demolish some or all of them. However, it says local authorities should only intervene as a last resort, where there are serious risks to public safety or public health, and attempts to negotiate with the developer or bank have been exhausted.

The Kerry association of An Taisce claimed earlier this month that there are 35 ghost estates in Kerry, many in the most scenic parts of the county, such as the estates on the Dingle Road.

