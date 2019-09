We’ve been focusing a lot on the yawning yields on the Irish 10-year note, but forget that for a while.



Irish 4-year yields are exploding and are now above 7% (big thanks to Lorcan Roche Kelly for pointing this out). What this means is that the big concern is in the short term. It’s either now or never.

