At above 8%, it now makes more sense for the country to tap the European bailout fund than to keep funding itself on the market. Granted, Ireland won’t be going to the market until early next year, but obviously the government is desperately eager to get the yield down before it mas to make that decision.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.