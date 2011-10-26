The First Siri Peripheral Has Been Announced

The world’s first Siri peripheral is on its way next year from Think Geek.



The IRIS 9000 is a dock for your iPhone 4S that lets you use Siri from across the room — you’ll carry a remote that picks up your voice to trigger Siri and communicate with it.

It wants to be your HAL from “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

Here’s the promotional video made by Think Geek (and directed by Stanley Kubrick?):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

