The First Siri Peripheral Has Been Announced

The world’s first Siri peripheral is on its way next year from Think Geek.
The IRIS 9000 is a dock for your iPhone 4S that lets you use Siri from across the room — you’ll carry a remote that picks up your voice to trigger Siri and communicate with it.
It wants to be your HAL from “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
Here’s the promotional video made by Think Geek (and directed by Stanley Kubrick?):
