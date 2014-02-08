The Person Who Just Lit The Olympic Flame In Russia Tweeted This Racist Photo Of The Obamas Last Year

Former Russian figure skater and member of Russian parliament Irina Rodnina lit the Olympic flame in Sochi on Friday, which brought back scrutiny from the time last fall she tweeted a doctored, racist photo of President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

In mid-September, when the U.S. and Russia were sparring back and forth on the possibility of a U.S. military strike on Syria, Rodnina tweeted this photo:

Rodnina subsequently said that she had been sent the photograph by friends in America, according to The Guardian, even though she deleted the photo.

Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul tweeted at the time that the photo was “outrageous” and brought “shame to her parliament and country.”

