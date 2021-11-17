Foil creates glass-like nails

Aurora nails is a manicure trend from South Korea.

Aurora nails is a manicure trend from South Korea inspired by the northern lights. The manicure begins with a typical nail prep. Apply a base coat and pat a shimmering acrylic nail powder all over the nail. Cut iridescent foil into pieces to fit your nails. With a tweezer, lightly place the foil onto your nail. Apply gel topcoat and another layer of the shimmering powder. Seal it in with topcoat, and enjoy your iridescent nails!

