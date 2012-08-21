These Guys Have Kind Of Built An iPhone 5 From Scratch

Photo: MacRumors

Electronics repair company iResQ has built a Frankenstein-style iPhone 5 of sorts, reports MacRumors.iResQ took a bunch of leaked parts from Apple’s next iPhone including the smaller dock connector and headphone jack and put them inside an iPhone 5 rear chassis that was obtained from another source.



While it all fits together very well, it doesn’t necessarily mean that these parts go together as they’ve been assembled.

Still, everything here matches up with earlier rumours we’ve seen about the next iPhone including the smaller dock connector and the headphone at the bottom.

