IN PICTURES: Vermont Suffers The Worst Flooding In A Century

Photo: Paul Egan via Burlington Free Press

While parts of the Northeast suffered Irene’s wrath a bit less than they’d feared, Vermont is struggling with widespread flooding and water damage.20-six miles from Burlington and 13 miles northwest of Montpelier, Waterbury sat under three-feet of water on its Main Street Sunday.



Vermont Governor Pete Shumlin says Vermont residents haven’t seen flooding like this since the early 20th-century.

The following are reader photos submitted to the Burlington Free Press.

