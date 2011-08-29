IN PICTURES: Vermont Suffers The Worst Flooding In A Century

While parts of the Northeast suffered Irene’s wrath a bit less than they’d feared, Vermont is struggling with widespread flooding and water damage.20-six miles from Burlington and 13 miles northwest of Montpelier, Waterbury sat under three-feet of water on its Main Street Sunday.

Vermont Governor Pete Shumlin says Vermont residents haven’t seen flooding like this since the early 20th-century.

The following are reader photos submitted to the Burlington Free Press.

North Main Street in Waterbury Vermont

Elm Street in Waterbury Vermont Monday morning

Winoosky Street in Waterbury Monday

The Waterbury Fire Department on Main Street Monday

Derrick Arbuckle looking at the waters from the top of a parking garage in downtown Brattleboro Vermont on Sunday

Residents of Huntington, Vt. pushing a truck to dry land Sunday

Bristol, Vt. resident Will Simmons looks over the flooded Bristol Falls Sunday

Route 2 in Jonesville, Vt.

Mach's General Store, Pawlet, Vermont

Arlington, Vermont—the Battenkill River. Camper washed into the river and stuck under a bridge

Route 7 Manchester Vermont

Water flooding into a house outside Waterbury

Manchester Vt. Fire Department evacuates residents of Winter Street in Manchester Sunday

Flooding near the village of Greensboro Bend

South Royalton - Vermont Law School parking lot

History is being swept away by the flooding

Check out the video of this historic covered bridge being carried off in Bartonsville, Vermont >

