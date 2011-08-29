IN PICTURES: Vermont Suffers The Worst Flooding In A Century

Photo: Paul Egan via Burlington Free Press
While parts of the Northeast suffered Irene’s wrath a bit less than they’d feared, Vermont is struggling with widespread flooding and water damage.20-six miles from Burlington and 13 miles northwest of Montpelier, Waterbury sat under three-feet of water on its Main Street Sunday.
Vermont Governor Pete Shumlin says Vermont residents haven’t seen flooding like this since the early 20th-century.
The following are reader photos submitted to the Burlington Free Press.
Derrick Arbuckle looking at the waters from the top of a parking garage in downtown Brattleboro Vermont on Sunday
