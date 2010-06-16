Flight's Small Seats Cause Woman's Breasts To Hit Seat In Front Of Her And Act Like Airbags

Irene Ferrari

Breast augmentation is now causing problems internationally!The woman with the largest breasts (size F) in Russia just announced that she is suing Swiss International for causing her breasts painful injury.



From Gadling:

According to Irene Ferrari, strong turbulence on her flight made one of her breasts hit the seat in front of her, causing “bruises and strong pain in her left breast”.

Doctors say her injury could have been worse, but that the breasts worked like airbags, preventing a more serious injury.

Ferrari blames the airline. She says she tries to accomodate her ample breasts by always flying business class, but Swiss International’s business class seats are smaller than she’s used to.

She’s asking for $121,000 and she might get it. The last time she sued an (unnamed) airline (one of her breasts exploded upon landing), she won.

This is almost exactly the type of woman Debrahlee Lorenzana wants to be a hero for.

