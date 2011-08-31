IRENE Has Cut Off Cape Hatteras Residents From The Continental U.S.

Photo: YouTube

Thousands of Cape Hatteras residents are grappling with the realisation that State Road 12, the only road connecting the island to the mainland, is partially destroyed and totally impassable.According to The Virginia-Pilot, residents are without electricity or cell phone service, so news is travelling slowly, but the reality is Irene’s overwash swept in, washed out roads, and created entirely new channels.



The newly reconfigured channels are a problem for ferries, which at the moment remain the only

transportation option available.Crews are assessing the damage, but have given no firm estimates on when the road may be repaired, though Governor Bev Purdue told reporters it will likely be more than two months.

Purdue said the destruction looks far worse than the damage caused by 2003’s Hurricane Isabel.

“The only thing that we know is what we’re getting off the radio,” Hatteras resident Robert Harrelson told The Pilot Monday. “There’s not really any information.”

Check out the video interview and flyover with the Coast Guard below:

