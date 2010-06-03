Quant Beats Anti-High Frequency Trading Guy To A Pulp And Makes HFT Look Awesome

There are a lot of good arguments for stronger regulation on high frequency trading, and this segment on CNBC tries to focus on the main one: log all trades.



But really, we just see this guy, lawyer Andrew Stoltman, spit out every single negative populist argument against HFT, only to have every single one of them totally shot down by a quant.

The video is all the way at the bottom, after a picture of how Irene looks after winning, and how Stoltman looks after losing.

Stoltman’s first mistake is that he groups HFT traders together with flash traders: “Hot traders, flash traders, whatever you want to call them, high frequency traders,” he says.

(Hot traders? We don’t think exist. At least we’ve never heard the term before. And flash trading is completely different from HFT. High speeds are used while flash trading, but that’s the only similarity.)

Then, he says:

1. “HFT traders pose a systemic risk to the US and retail investors.”

2. “There’s no redeeming quality when you have people trading in milliseconds or microseconds. Ban it! If you ban trading in milliseconds and microseconds [it will absolutely prevent another May 6].”

3. “I mean, we saw the thousand point drop on May 6… What are we supposed to wait for, the market to drop 20% in a day, 30%?”

All big mistakes.

Luckily for viewers, CNBC put Stoltman up against Irene Aldridge, a quant portfolio manager at Alpha trading, who makes 3 awesome points and now basically is a HFT rock star.

It’s basically a less outrageous Hugh Hendry-style bashing of a professor who isn’t in the game and thereby, the argument goes, doesn’t really know anything.

1. “What we’re seeing here is people’s resistance to new technology. And ironically, we see it time and time again and we just forget about it. For example, in 1892, thousands petitioned to ban trading in futures!”

2. “I completely disagree. If you ban HFT in equities the trading is only going to intensify in FX, which is not regulated. You can’t regulate it because otherwise, you’re interfering with monetary policy… Read the article that came out over the weekend – about 1962. Exactly the same flash crash.”

3. We don’t know what happened on May 6. “We should require brokers to maintain a log so that when something happens, we are able to reassemble the order flow.”

Hers is such a better argument that we wish Michelle Caruso-Cabrera hadn’t jumped in at 3:05 and totally saved him. The poor guy was about to get burned!

Stoltbridge just keeps calling HFT traders the “barnacles” and the “leeches” of the securities industry. And we can’t even understand whatever platitude we assume he’s trying to use at around 4:01.

Because then, Amanda Drury jumps in and gets Stoltbridge all riled up about the SEC’s inability to stay ahead of the curve and sets the stage for Irene to close out a perfect game with this picture of what the world would look like without HFT:

You would see huge bid-ask spreads #1.

In many cases, you would not be able to liquidate your positions, if you want to sell something, you will not be able to find somebody to trade on the other end.

Basically, sir, you’re simply talking about the way the markets used to be versus the way they are now, she basically says. No argument.

Here she is after the winning shot:

Watch the video:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.