Ireland's Youth Are Already Beginning A Mass Exodus From The Country

Is Ireland about to experience a harsh economic crisis?Ireland’s young are already voting with their feet.



Guardian:

Mark Ward, president of Tallaght’s student union, says that 1,250 students are leaving Ireland every month. One in five graduates is seeking work outside the country. The Union of Students in Ireland believes that 150,000 students will emigrate in the next five years.

Ward, a 26-year-old marketing graduate, said: “The government’s to blame for bankrolling the banks who were lending to their property developer friends. They all thought the party would never end.

“Students shouldn’t have to pay for the mistakes of the government and their developer pals. It’s going to take years to sort this mess out and it won’t be just my generation which will be blighted big time.”

Can’t blame the young. Nobody wants to stick around for when public benefits are gone and it’s time to pay the bills.

