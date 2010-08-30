Ireland's High-Wire Bank Rescue Running Into Snags

Photo: kthypryn on flickr

Ireland is a classic Ken Rogoff-state, a country whose sovereign debt woes can clearly be traced to the cost of bailing out its banking system, and the fact that its banks are still having problems have thrust the country back into the European sovereign debt maelstrom.Anyway, the latest snag is that the proposed bailout of Anglo Irish Bank is running into problems from opposition politicians and apparently Brussels, which might like to see the bank wound down almost completely.



It’s not clear how feasible a total winddown is, but the failure to end this aspect of the story and have it drag on must be watched.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.