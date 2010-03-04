Ireland's Government Proposes Raising The Retirement Age To 68

Photo: AP

It’s no secret that Ireland, like Greece, is under great fiscal strain.

But in a new effort to cut its deficit, the government is proposing raising the nationalized pension age to 68, up two years from 66.The Irish Times: The Taoiseach today announced a major reform of future State, private and public service pensions. Under the new National Pensions Framework, the age at which people qualify for the State pension will increase over time – to 66 years of age in 2014, 67 in 2021 and 68 in 2028.

This means everyone now under the age of 49 will have to work until they are 68 before they can draw down the State pension. Speaking at the publication of the plan in Government Buildings this afternoon Minister for Social and Family Affairs Mary Hanafin said the move was necessary because people were living longer and healthier lives.



