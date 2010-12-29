IRISH AUSTERITY BONUS: Bad Weather Will Cause Severe Water Shortage, Restrictions

Photo: Business Insider

This one isn’t part of Ireland‘s draconian austerity package, but it will add to the pain.A sudden 25 degree surge in temperatures has caused the ground to shift, breaking pipes across the country. As a result, hundreds of thousands of households are facing weeks without water or severe restrictions to supply, according to the Independent.



Cities like Dublin and Cork have already started imposing nighttime supply restrictions, resulting in little-to-no water pressure.

Likewise in Northern Ireland, 40,000 people were without running water, some for as long as a week, according to The Guardian.

The disaster will also drive up insurance costs for those already-beleaguered Irish homeowners.

