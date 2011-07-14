Irish Report Blasts Vatican Over Handling Of Child Sex Abuse Reports

A new report accuses the Vatican of being “entirely unhelpful” in dealing with accusations of sexual abuse in a diocese in Cork, Ireland according to The Guardian.



The 431-page Cloyne Report alleges that the Vatican’s lack of cooperation with the police can only be described as “unsupportive”.

Judge Yvonne Murphy ordered the report after concerns were raised about the Cloyne diocese. It found a culture of cover-ups allowed 15 cases of sexual abuse from 1995-2005 to go unreported to authorities.

The Vatican is accused of covering up crimes as recently as 2009, reports the New York Times.

