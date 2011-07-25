The Vatican Recalls Ambassador To Ireland After Abuse Criticism

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Following serious criticisms of the Catholic Church‘s handling of abuse scandals by the Irish government, the Vatican has withdrawn it’s ambassador to Ireland, the New York Times reports.The Vatican announced it is was recalling Archbishop Giuseppe Leanza after the release of the Cloyne Report into child abuse “and in particular, the reactions that ensued.”



The Vatican is yet to officially respond to the Irish government’s criticism.

“The rape and torture of children were downplayed or ‘managed’ to uphold instead the primacy of the institution, its power, standing and ‘reputation’,” said Irish Prime Minister Enda Kelly last week, following the release of the Cloyne Report.

The criticisms are unprecedented in Ireland, where the authority of the Catholic Church has rarely been challenged.

