Ireland To Face Crucial €1 Billion Bond Test This Tuesday

Joe Weisenthal
Definitely expect Ireland to be in the news again this week, as the country continues the process of bailing out Anglo Irish, a move threatening the nation’s balance sheet.

The Irish Times reports that the government is set to float €1 billion ($1.3 billion) worth of bonds this Tuesday, a crucial test of the nation’s finances, and the market’s willingness to lend.

Meanwhile, according to the FT, the ECB had a busy week buying Irish and Portuguese debt — news that further undermines any notion that the market is returning to normal for those countries.

