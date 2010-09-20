Ireland To Face Crucial €1 Billion Bond Test This Tuesday

Definitely expect Ireland to be in the news again this week, as the country continues the process of bailing out Anglo Irish, a move threatening the nation’s balance sheet.



The Irish Times reports that the government is set to float €1 billion ($1.3 billion) worth of bonds this Tuesday, a crucial test of the nation’s finances, and the market’s willingness to lend.

Meanwhile, according to the FT, the ECB had a busy week buying Irish and Portuguese debt — news that further undermines any notion that the market is returning to normal for those countries.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.