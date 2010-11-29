Ireland Threatened To Default, And Europe "Went Completely Mad"

Photo: AP

Very interesting nugget from the Irish Independent (via dafowc) regarding the bailout negotiations:…it was learned last night that the Irish delegation negotiating with the EU-IMF last week raised the issue of default.



“The Europeans went completely mad,” a senior government source said.

Meanwhile, both France and Germany are out with strong statements about saving the euro at any cost. Until the whole project falls apart, it sounds as though they’ll be defending it full-throatedly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.