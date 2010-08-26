Ireland: S&P's Downgrade Of Our Debt Was Flawed!

Photo: kthypryn on flickr

It’s bad enough when a major credit rating firm downgrades your nation’s debt, but it just gets worse when you come out and decry the downgrade decision.It’s the most predictable course of action for any downgraded nation, and only looks desperate in the eyes of market participants these days.



So, after being slammed by S&P, Ireland has followed the standard playbook:

Irish Times:

Describing the methodology behind the downgrade as “flawed”, NTMA chief executive John Corrigan said the rating agency’s decision not to attribute any value to National Asset Management Agency (Nama) loans was “not a realistic approach in our view”.

“Exceptionally, we’ve taken issue to the rating agency. There comes a point when the analysis is not robust, Mr Corrigan said in an interview with RTÉ.

The S&P downgrade came on the back of the projected cost in bailing out the Irish banking sector, with the rating agency revising upwards its estimated cost of recapitalisations to the Irish Government to € 45-€ 50 billion. Of this, up to € 35 billion could be spent bailing out Anglo Irish Bank “over time”, due to asset deterioration, while SP also said that “similar developments could take place at some other Irish banks”.

Someone needs to remind downgraded nations that silence is golden and throwing a tantrum just makes things worse. We’re not here to pass judgment on the quality of S&P’s downgrade, but Ireland would be better served by keeping quiet, even if the S&P downgrade is indeed flawed.

Ultimately, if you’re financially strong you can withstand speculation that you aren’t. If you can’t withstand speculation, then you’re not financially strong, but you should still at least give the appearance of strength.

