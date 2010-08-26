Ireland Set To Lose $30.5 Billion On Its Banking Sector Bailout

Photo: AP

Ireland’s banking sector bailout is set to result in massive losses for the state and the NAMA fund it set up to buy bad bank debt, according to S&P.The Irish Independent reports that losses are expected to total €24 billion ($30.5 billion) over a 5-year period for the bailout fund. That would leave the country getting back €16 billion ($20.3 billion) or 10% of GDP.



Ireland’s government expects to get all of their investment back, eventually. And they’ve called S&P’s recent attacks on Ireland, and the methodology behind them, flawed.

S&P cut the country’s credit rating to AA earlier this week.

Some of the property loans Ireland’s NAMA fund has invested in are starting to blow up.

