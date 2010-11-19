IRELAND RIGHT NOW: There's Still No Bailout, And There Are Worries About Bank Runs

Here’s where we stand right now…



There’s still no deal. Earlier Ireland’s Central Banker Patrick Honohan indicated that “Tens of Billions” would likely be coming Ireland’s way, but there are no details yet, and according to Channel 4’s Faisal Islam, FinMin Brian Cowen has even been walking back Honihan’s comments somewhat.

Meanwhile, there is fresh concern about deposit pressure on Irish banks, which is a nice way of saying fears of a bank run.

In the ongoing debate going on at the Dail, multiple members, including a Sinn Fein politician have been talking about the public’s fear of deposit safety (FWIW, all accounts are guaranteed by the EU up to 100K).

Beyond that, the big frustration right now is the lack of details about the parameters of the discussion.

