13 photos of natural wonders in Ireland that show the beauty of the Emerald Isle

Carrauntoohil is the highest peak in Ireland.

At 3,406 feet (1,038.15m) tall, Carrauntoohil in County Kerry is the highest peak in Ireland. It is found in the Macgillycuddy’s Reeks mountain range.

Reaching the top of the mountain range can be quite a challenge for inexperienced hikers. The most popular route is the Devil’s Ladder, which takes between four and six hours to hike.