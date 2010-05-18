Ireland Destined For A Greece-Like Debt Nightmare By The Year 2012

Ireland’s debt situation is set to get much worse, even though they’ve been aggressive in restructuring their banking sector.



Irish economist Morgan Kelly doesn’t think Ireland’s new fiscal policies are going to get them anywhere, except to a 2012 debt to GDP ratio of 115%. That’s just as bad as Greece.

The problem lies not in Ireland’s fiscal restraint, but in absorbing the banking system’s losses on mortgages and other debt instruments.

Ireland has chosen to set up an agency to acquire the bad debt of the country’s banks. Due to the declining strength of the Irish economy, those loans are never likely to return to full or even half-value.

Exacerbating that is a banking system that relies too much on international lending, which is likely to dry up as belief in the Irish economy decreases.

The country is therefore taking on losses from the banking sector, without gaining any benefits. Adding that to the loss in tax-receipts from an economy in recession and Ireland is likely to need EU assistance in the short term, rather than long, according to Kelly.

So much for the Celtic Tiger.

