The dail just voted 81-75 according to TheJournal.ie.



This is a bit of a relief, though bondholders may not be comfortable for long. The opposition Fine Gael party, which will take power next year most likely, has threatened to undo the package.

Read more details at TheJournal.ie >

Photo: RTE

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.