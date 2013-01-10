Ireland Is Getting Closer To A Significant Post-Bailout Breakthrough

This would make a major milestone for Europe.
Ireland continues to inch closer to re-entering the debt market.
Oooh.. Ireland’s coming back big time RT @owencallan *NTMA SAYS 10-YEAR BOND WILL BE DISCUSSED WITH INVESTORS
— Chris Adams (@chrisadamsmkts) January 9, 2013
So far, none of the countries that have gone into bailout programs have yet exited.
Ireland is clearly Europe’s star performer, and the fact that a discussion of a real 10-year bond issue is on the table is a great sign.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.