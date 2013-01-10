Ireland Is Getting Closer To A Significant Post-Bailout Breakthrough

Joe Weisenthal

This would make a major milestone for Europe.

Ireland continues to inch closer to re-entering the debt market.

So far, none of the countries that have gone into bailout programs have yet exited.

Ireland is clearly Europe’s star performer, and the fact that a discussion of a real 10-year bond issue is on the table is a great sign.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

ireland moneygame-us