Ireland Is Awash With rumours That Brian Cowen's Government Is About To Collapse

Photo: RTE

It’s been an amazing 18 or so hours in Ireland, since the moment that Taoiseach Brian Cowen announced that his country would apply for a bailout.Initially the news was well-received, but the calm was shattered in the early morning when the Green Party announced its intention to break free from the government in January.



Since then Ireland has been awash with rumours that Cowen could be forced to call early elections before than, as multiple members of his own party have called for him to resign, according to RTE.

There’s a lot going on today. Watch the poltiical scene in Ireland closely.

