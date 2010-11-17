Dramatic IMF Talks Set To Begin Tomorrow, As Financial Minister Admits Possibility Of Aid

The latest on Ireland from the Irish Times…



Minister for Finance Brian Lenihan said the Government will accept European Union support if the banking crisis is too big for Ireland to fix on its own.

Speaking on RTÉ radio this morning, Mr Lenihan said it would work with its EU partners to address structural problems in the Irish banking system, but he refused to set a deadline for the end of talks, which are set to begin tomorrow.

Yields on the Irish 10-year widening slightly.

