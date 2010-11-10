Irish Yields Explode In Just The Last Hour, And Now There Are rumours Of An IMF Bailout

Joe Weisenthal

Just this morning we were talking about Irish yields having crossed over 8%.

Now? They’re nearing 8.2%.

And there are apparently rumours of an IMF bailout.

The Financial Times Neil Hume tweets: WARNINGl THIS IS RAW. TOTALLY SPECULATIVE. “hearing talk of possible IMF DEAL for Ireland”, traders.

Currency maven Ashraf Laidi tweeted something similar, earlier.

For background on the Irish mess, see here >

chart

