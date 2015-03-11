Ireland accidentally legalised ecstasy, ketamine and crystal meth until Thursday

Ecstasy — along with multiple other drugs — is currently legal in Ireland for one day only thanks to an accidental loophole in the law, The Journal reports.

Ireland’s 1977 Misuse of Drugs Act was found unconstitutional by the Irish Court of Appeal on Tuesday morning — meaning that the drugs currently prohibited in it are legal.

Drugs that are currently legal in Ireland reportedly include ecstasy, crystal meth and ketamine.

The Irish government is now preparing emergency legislation to fix this loophole. But despite sitting late tonight to do so, the law “can only take effect on the day after its signed into law,” according to The Journal, meaning Ecstasy will remain legal in Ireland until 12AM Thursday at the earliest.

