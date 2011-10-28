These Are The People You Need To Watch In Today's Irish Election

Photo: AP

Throughout today, Ireland’s population has been voting to determine who will be the next person to lead its country, hopefully restoring its international reputation. The campaign has not been without controversy. One candidate was a former leading figure in the IRA. Another pleaded for leniency for his ex-lover after it was revealed he had raped a 15-year-old boy.



This week the front runner, entrepreneur Sean Gallagher, was accused of accepting money from a convicted fuel smuggler on behalf of his former party putting his pedigree for the presidency into doubt.

So, with the result very much up in the air, have a look at who could be the next person to lead Ireland.

