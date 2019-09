Right now, Irish financials are continuing to get battered by markets that have declining confidence in their debt. Ireland’s banks have been bailed out and restructured by that country’s government.



CDS for those banks is spiking, while the national CDS is continuing to float just above 250 bps.

From CMA Datavision:

Check out who is exposed to Ireland right here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.